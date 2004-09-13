Bryan of AWS, via Poliblog, has a great idea. Let's look at the credentials of the bloggers versus those in the mainstream media. When you compare folks at, say, PowerLine or Poliblog or Hugh Hewitt with Dan Rather and the folks at CBS and other MSM outlets, the MSM comes up short in most, though not all, cases.

While the MSM may have more experience reporting as reporters, the investigative skills of a guy who needs to find a seventy-two year old case to prove a single legal point in a courtroom argue are -- bar none -- the best out there. You try using Westlaw and, without a computer, West's Key Service.