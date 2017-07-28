Polling from YouGov this week shows 45 percent of Republicans support letting courts shut down "news media outlets for publishing or broadcasting stories that are biased or inaccurate." Only 18 percent of Democrats favor this. Worse, only 33 percent of Republicans recognize that "fining news media outlets for publishing or broadcasting stories that are biased or inaccurate would violate the First Amendment." Of course, only 45 percent of Democrats think that. Democrats took this as proof Republicans are becoming totalitarian.

What Democrats have let go unnoticed is their own creeping totalitarianism. In 2015, YouGov asked people if they "think the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution as it is currently written does or does not allow people to make public comments intended to stir up hatred against a group based on such things as their race, gender, religion, ethnic origin, or sexual orientation?" Then, 64 percent of Republicans recognized the first amendment allows it, but only 48 percent of Democrats recognized it.

Updated: Fri Jul 28, 2017