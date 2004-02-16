Literally crushed by a figurative pillar -- just in case Tom Brokaw wondered. Outside the Beltway has the news.

When I was growing up in Dubai, on the Persian Gulf, our gardener, Aiyoube, would annually go on Hajj. Every year he came back with tales of crushings and other deaths. One year he himself was seriously injured and in an old and frail age.

Every couple of years, all the kids at school would have to get shots for meningitis and other such diseases that the pilgrims would come back with.