Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clark's avatar
Clark
1h

I’m trumped out. No way at this juncture I support Vance in 28. Trump just continues to spout off at the mouth. You started the war. Finish it. The American way. Kick their a**.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jackie N Charlotte's avatar
Jackie N Charlotte
1h

This is all so distressing and depressing. I just want to enjoy my summer. Please make it all go away.

Reply
Share
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture