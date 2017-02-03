President Trump has kept the one promise that caused conservatives to rally to him through all the turmoil of the presidential election. In nominating Neil Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court, the president is putting a Scalia-worthy replacement in Antonin Scalia's seat.

At a time the political left in America worries about the creeping hand of authoritarianism, a concern they never expressed with Barack Obama, the left should want Neil Gorsuch on the highest court in the country. Conservatives have suspected President Trump was never really interested in the Supreme Court. Given his desires as president, some see his choice of Gorsuch as confirmation of that disinterest.

Updated: Fri Feb 03, 2017