Two hundred years before Cyrus the Great brought down the Babylonian Empire, the prophet Isaiah had this prophesy: "Thus says the Lord to his anointed, to Cyrus, whose right hand I have grasped, to subdue nations before him and to loose the belts of kings, to open doors before him that gates may not be closed: "I will go before you and level the exalted places, will break in pieces the doors of bronze and cut through the bars of iron, I will give you the treasures of darkness and the hoards in secret places, that you may know that it is I, the Lord, the God of Israel, who call you by your name.... I am the Lord, and there is no other, besides me there is no God; I equip you, though you do not know me, that people may know, from the rising of the sun and from the west, that there is none besides me; I am the Lord, and there is no other. I form light and create darkness; I make well-being and create calamity; I am the Lord, who does all these things." (Isaiah 45:1-7)

That is a pretty specific prophesy down to the name of the man God would raise up 200 years later. As we head into the final God forsaken days of this election, millions of American Christians are convinced Donald Trump is the second coming of Cyrus. He is God's anointed. God can use wicked men just like Cyrus and Donald Trump, I keep being told. They do not have to be Christians, these Christians insist.

The fatal flaw in this argument is that the same arguments Christians are making about Trump apply equally to Hillary Clinton. God can use her too. She could be the second coming of Cyrus the Great. Or, more likely, neither of them are.

Updated: Fri Nov 04, 2016