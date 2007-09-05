If you listened to the regular media, you'd never know it, but there are three voices in the evangelical political wilderness that most every politically active evangelical listens to.

Those three would be James Dobson, Chuck Colson, and D. James Kennedy. Kennedy, among the three, was the only full time minister. Sadly, he died this morning. He's been in ill health for a while now.

I took his Evangelism Explosion workshop a while back. It was quite a good program.

His voice will certainly be missed.