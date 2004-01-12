Here is a hypothetical for other political junkies.

A story comes out in the paper that is not unfavorable, but does contain information you'd probably prefer it not contain.

You have a pattern and practice of never mailing newspaper clippings to your supporters regardless of whether those clippings contain good information or bad information.

This time, you prepare a very general memo about various aspects of the campaign and briefly mention that you are enclosing the newspaper clipping for the supporters' review.

Why? Won't this falling outside your pattern and practice highlight something you don't want highlighted? Is it conceivable that a candidate would do this if the candidate suspects something worse is coming and wants to get ahead of the story?

Let me know what you think.