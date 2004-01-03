Liberals who are anti-hunting just bug me. I think the future King of England, despite his mum's liberal tendencies, is headed towards the same views.

PRINCES William and Harry sparked fury yesterday after going on a hunting holiday in Spain.

The bloodsport fans have flown to the mega-rich Duke of Westminster -- 36,000-acre sporting estate near Madrid.

They joined a small group of friends to kill wild boar, stag and red-legged partridges.

William, 21, and Harry, 19, are believed to have chosen to go abroad to avoid being spotted shooting in Britain.

Mike Hobday, of The League Against Cruel Sports, yesterday accused them of â€œkilling for kicksâ€.