Talk about an appropriate post given the name of Xrlq's blog. He damnum absquewrites that the Campaign to End the Death Penalty is petitioning the Governator to release a guy, Kevin Cooper, from the dealth penalty. Xrlq writes, "Cooper was convicted of the hatchet murders of two adults and two children, and the attempted murder of a fifth victim, in 1983, while he was supposedly in prison for one offense, and was wanted for others." DNA tests proved he did it. Yet, they still want him out.