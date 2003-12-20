Damnum Cum Injuria
Talk about an appropriate post given the name of Xrlq's blog. He damnum absquewrites that the Campaign to End the Death Penalty is petitioning the Governator to release a guy, Kevin Cooper, from the dealth penalty. Xrlq writes, "Cooper was convicted of the hatchet murders of two adults and two children, and the attempted murder of a fifth victim, in 1983, while he was supposedly in prison for one offense, and was wanted for others." DNA tests proved he did it. Yet, they still want him out.