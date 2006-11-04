Yesterday at both RedState and here I posted, after many requests, my thoughts on that preacher in Colorado who was fornicating with a gay prostitute. I have absolute no idea who the guy is. Never heard of him until yesterday.

Anyway, some dude I've never heard of named Dana Blankenhorn came on to tell me that I'm lying (except he spelled it lieing). Apparently, I really do know who this guy is. I guess I'm lying about this Blakenhorn dude too. Oh, he says it is pure "Pilate," I don't know if he means the Roman or the exercise. According to Blakenhorn, the preacher is the "head of the NEH," but everybody knows Bruce Cole is the head of the NEH.