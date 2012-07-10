David Limbaugh, author of the awesome new book The Great Destroyer is going to be at the RedState Gathering.

You are running out of time to register for the event. And you are absolutely running out of time to get a discount on your hotel room.

The event will be August 2nd through August 5th at the Omni Hotel in Jacksonville, FL.

Go to www.redstategathering.com right now to register. You only have a week or so left to be able to.

David Limbaugh, Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, Florida Governor Rick Scott, and more will be there. I hope to see you there.