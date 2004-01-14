The meaningless D.C. primary is over.

With 124 of 142 precincts reporting, Mr. Dean had 42 percent of the vote and Mr. Sharpton had 35 percent. Among the other major candidates on the ballot, former Sen. Carol Moseley Braun of Illinois had 12 percent and Rep. Dennis J. Kucinich of Ohio garnered 8 percent.

While meaningless because there are no votes, I'm sure Dean and Sharpton can spin the results -- Dean to show he plays well with an overwhelming black voting population and Sharpton to show that he is more viable and more serious than the other fringe candidates, Aunt Esther and Marvin the Martian.