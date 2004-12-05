With Mayor Anthony Williams elected Saturday to the presidency of the National League of Cities, Washington, DC, has splendid opportunity to work at enacting meaningful change. Williams says he will do that, but he is pushing DC Statehood first and foremost, complaining:

"I ask you to join me in saying that . . . it's wrong that we pay more federal income tax than most states, that we sacrifice more lives in combat than most states, and yet we don't have a vote in Congress."

Congress works in your city, Mr. Mayor.

Either way, according to one survey, 42% of DC residents think Williams is doing a bad job. He's away from the city more that 24% of the time, and his new gig promises to have him on the road a lot more often.

He says that he's planning to "go across the country and preach the message of full democracy for our city." That means Statehood. (He could also call for a Constitutional Amendment granting DC a few Representatives in Congress, but I've not heard that notion pushed.) He will be wasting his time. DC must craft a constitution acceptable to Congress and then be admitted by Congress. That would require a GOP Congress voting to swell their ranks by two Democrat Senators and however many Representatives it would pan out to be.

Congress could incorporate them into a neighboring State, provided that State wants them.

They know this, but their rabble dig it.