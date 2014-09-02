I got to be the guest on the first episode of this season’s “Dead Reckoning”. If you don’t know what that is, it is a web series by Dr. Brian Mattson centered around discussions of faith and culture. I got to be with Brian and J.R. Friesen. We talked about my post on faith and politics, my curry recipe, and more.

Check it out here.

The post Dead Reckoning appeared first on RedState.