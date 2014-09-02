Dead Reckoning
I got to be the guest on the first episode of this season’s “Dead Reckoning”. If you don’t know what that is, it is a web series by Dr. Brian Mattson centered around discussions of faith and culture. I got to be with Brian and J.R. Friesen. We tal
I got to be the guest on the first episode of this season’s “Dead Reckoning”. If you don’t know what that is, it is a web series by Dr. Brian Mattson centered around discussions of faith and culture. I got to be with Brian and J.R. Friesen. We talked about my post on faith and politics, my curry recipe, and more.
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