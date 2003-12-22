According to ABC News, a new poll suggests Dean has pulled into the lead in South Carolina -- a state where John Edwards had been leading and where Edwards had pinned his hopes for getting nominated.

Howard Dean appears to be gaining strength in the Democratic presidential race in South Carolina, according to a poll that suggests the race remains competitive in the state with a Feb. 3 primary.

Dean was at 16 percent in the poll released Monday by the American Research Group of Manchester, N.H. Wesley Clark and Al Sharpton were at 12 percent and North Carolina Sen. John Edwards was at 11 percent. While Dean appears to have a slight lead, the poll suggests the race is wide open. This is bad news for John Edwards. Bad news for the Democrats.