Hat tip to Drudge for this. It appears that Dean, while bashing Clinton, hasn't learned from him. One of the major criticisms of the Clinton administration is that it treated terrorism as a legal problem and not a military problem. here is Dean's view:

"I've resisted pronouncing a sentence before guilt is found," Dean said. "I still have this old-fashioned notion that even with people like Osama, who is very likely to be found guilty, we should do our best not to, in positions of executive power, not to prejudge jury trials. So I'm sure that is the correct sentiment of most Americans, but I do think if you're running for president, or if you are president, it's best to say that the full range of penalties should be available. But it's not so great to prejudge the judicial system."

I think most Americans would prefer it if Osama just got blown up without a trial. It's not a legal issue, it's a military issue.