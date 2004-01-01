Besides campaigning with a platform right right out of the USSR, Dean is going to have another problem in the South; which he is going to need part of. WaPo reports on the huge support Dean gets from the gay community. That may be all well and good, but it will solidy southern evangelicals against him. They are already turning their attention to gay marriage. They will feel like their backs are against the wall and may very well cause him problems they would not otherwise cause.

Former Vermont governor Howard Dean's record-setting fundraising first took off in large part because of an outpouring of support from the gay community.

With just one exception, every fundraiser Dean attended outside Vermont in 2002 was organized by gay men and lesbians, as were more than half the events in the first quarter of 2003, according to Dean advisers.

"The early foundation of Governor Dean's presidential campaign -- both in fundraising and organization -- was built by the support of the LGBT [lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender] community around the country," said Dean finance director Stephanie Schriock.