The Washington Times is reporting that the Bush campaign has begun to turn its focus from Dean to the other potential nominees. We can all agree that Dean peaked too soon, but his organization may give him the bounce he needs out of Iowa. But, keep in mind Iowa's record -- it rarely picks the nominee. I still think Dean will be the nominee because of the money in the bank, but I'm glad the President's team isn't willing to be caught off guard.

Still, Bush strategists pointed out that every day the Democrats continue to slog it out is another day the president can postpone his entry into the political fray. It's a classic strategy for protecting an incumbent president, who ends up waging a sort-of stealth campaign by merely going through the motions of governing -- which is to say, looking presidential.

Christine Iverson, spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee, said although the Bush team must prepare for a variety of possible foes, Mr. Dean's leftward pull on the field has simplified the task.

"They're all Howard Dean now, as far as we're concerned," she said. "So from a preparation standpoint, it doesn't really matter if it's Howard Dean or Dick Gephardt or John Kerry or Wesley Clark -- they've all moved to the left.