This is why I still think Dean will win tonight:

[From NRO]One of our "Iowa guys" writes:

Jay and Jonah:

I thought you might be interested in this Dean GOTV tactic. I compared notes with a friend (both of us live in Des Moines), and the same thing happened to him:

Dean campaign calls, identifies itself and asks if I have a candidate selected for the caucus.

I say only: I will not be supporting the Governor. My friend identifies himself as an Edwards supporter.

Within an hour, I get a call from St. Louis (Gephardt's home district) and some guy tells me why he is supporting Dean. My friend gets TWO calls from Dean supporters in North Carolina (Edward's home state) with the reasons why they support Dean. (He's the only one who get beat Bush, blah, blah, blah).

Good evidence of the Dean campaign's organizational efforts which will be key to beating Gephardt's traditional labor support.