Thanks very much for checking out my blog. I appreciate it when readers leave comments like yours here.

And yes, as you say, "this blog is the mark of a true [R]epublican." Thank you for pointing out the Zogby survey that finds that "[my] President now has more people that disapprove of him than people that approve." By the way, who is your President?

As for the Zogby poll, Zogby is a bit of a self promoter, don't you think? He tends to draw up surveys to get himself in the headlines. I don't blame him, but I don't give him much credibility since the New Hampshire race where he decided Dean had closed the gap, only to then say he put some undecideds in Dean's camp and it really wasn't close.

Oh, and there is the fact that the Democrats have had a pretty free ride for the last few weeks assailing the President, who is keeping his $100 million in the bank while the Dems duke it out.

I do find it funny that you say I am "opinionated to the point of closed-mindedness." Personally, I think a mind is a terrible thing to waste with useless drivvel, so I try not to be open to everything.

You apparently do have an open mind. You have been receptive to claims like Bush "has lost as many jobs second only to the Great Depression."

Even those who tend to lean towards that view, tend to think that it is more urban legend than fact.

Even so, according to the November household survey the economy sustained 138,014,000 jobs, surpassing the high in January of 2001. So, even if Bush lost a lot of jobs, there are still more people working than ever before and the lost jobs, mostly manufacturing jobs, have mostly all been replaced elsewhere in the economy.

In any event, save your Herbert Hoover comparisons. As Rich Lowry pointed out back in November when it was already a liberal cliche,

[T]he Hoover sound bite is unlikely to resonate with voters: It is absurdly disconnected from reality. Yes, it makes sense to compare the Bush and Hoover economic records. If, that is, you put aside the fact that Bush's record is lacking the decline in gross national product of 9.4 percent, 8.5 percent and 13.4 percent three years running, the 80-percent decline in the value of industrial stocks, the failure of almost half the banks, the collapse of capital investment, the catastrophic drop in international trade, and the 23.6-percent unemployment rate. In other words, it makes no sense at all.

The odd thing about the Hoover-obsessed Democrats is that they are the ones advocating Hooverite economic policies. Under Hoover, the top income-tax rate went from 25 percent to 63 percent, and 40-percent tariffs were imposed on imports. Most Democratic presidential candidates, including frontrunner Howard Dean, support tax increases and protectionism. One of the few Democratic free-traders, Sen. Joe Lieberman, recently warned that if these policies were put into effect, "the Bush recession would be followed by the Dean depression." In any event, thanks very much for reading and for your comment. I wanted to check out your blog, but it appears you entered the wrong address. Sorry, or I would have checked it out.

I guess we'll have to continue to agree to disagree. At least we can do it maturely instead of yelling at each other.

Kind regards, Erick Erickson