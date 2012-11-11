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Rumors are swirling that many Republican Governors are thinking of going wobbly on setting up state level healthcare exchanges to comply with Obamacare, instead of forcing the federal government to set up a federal exchange. The deadline to notify Wash...
Rumors are swirling that many Republican Governors are thinking of going wobbly on setting up state level healthcare exchanges to comply with Obamacare, instead of forcing the federal government to set up a federal exchange. The deadline to notify Washington is November 16, 2012 (though possibly moved to December). Michael Cannon has an excellent must read on why no state should do so. Further, the | Read More »