I got a nice letter in the mail from Sonny Perdue today. He and Mary want my money. He also wants me to know he has common sense. I actually think this is a decent fundraising letter. I've done some direct mail myself and judge this to be an okay effort.1 Notable highlights:

Common sense tells us that the HOPE Scholarship works and we've got to keep that money out of the greedy grasping hands of the pork barrel liberals who will spend it on every pet project and not on the kids and scholarships . . . So we're pushing a constitutional amendment to stop 'em.

Then there is this:

Common sense tells us that sex offenders and Medicaid recipients shouldn't be getting Viagra courtesy of Georgia's taxpayers . . . So we're putting a stop to it.

The best part, however, is this (makes you think you're being listened to when you read this one):

But Mark and Cathy act like they've got all the answers, I can't help but remember that it was the Democrats who controlled Georgia government for 135 years. Common sense tells me that you don't put the people who made the mess in charge of cleaning it up.

Beyond the typo in the last bit, that seems like a good poll tested theme. The first two are really platitudes that no one will disagree with. In fact, the Dems will say that Sonny dragged his feet on support of HOPE (of course, so did Gov. Barnes). The overall themes, however, of common sense and keeping the rascals who screwed it all up out, are a good start. If Sonny and the Republicans really want to capitalize on that theme, they need to launch an archaeological dig through the 135 year record of the Democrats and use the bully pulpit of the 2006 legislative session to roll back outmoded Democrat ideas and provide some efficiencies and common sense to government.