Rick Perry is joining Governors Nikki Haley, Rick Scott, and Bobby Jindal in leading the way for other governors in the United States, some of whom â€” even Republicans, are starting to get cold feet on the issue of exchanges and medicaid.

Rick Perry is drawing a line in the sand and giving Washington a “hell no.”

Under Governor Perry, Texas will not create state healthcare exchanges and will not expand medicaid. He is joining Florida, Louisiana, and South Carolina.

According to his statement,

If anyone was in doubt, we in Texas have no intention to implement so-called state exchanges or to expand Medicaid under Obamacare, I will not be party to socializing healthcare and bankrupting my state in direct contradiction to our Constitution and our founding principles of limited government.

God bless Texas.

And may I point out that RedState supported Rick Scott, Nikki Haley, Bobb Jindal, and Rick Perry for their elections. Elections matter.