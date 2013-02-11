Dear Howard Kurtz et al, Let Me Explain Why Conservatives Hate The Press Corps With One Easy Example
The press is convinced that conservatives do not like them because of conjured up, imaginary reasons. That couldn’t be further from the truth. This past week, the press gave us yet another example of why conservatives have legitimate reason to ha...
The press is convinced that conservatives do not like them because of conjured up, imaginary reasons. That couldn’t be further from the truth. This past week, the press gave us yet another example of why conservatives have legitimate reason to hate them. Yesterday, one of the best media critics in America, Howard Kurtz, wrote a column at CNN.com about conservatives blaming the liberal media for | Read More »