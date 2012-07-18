Just how badly did Barack Obama hurt himself in Roanoke, Virginia on Friday? Well, consider that his campaign has desperately been trying to walk back his speech. Now even Media Matters is desperately trying to spin the President out of context to fix what he said.

In Roanoke, the President said,

There are a lot of wealthy, successful Americans who agree with me — because they want to give something back. They know they didnâ€™t — look, if youâ€™ve been successful, you didnâ€™t get there on your own. You didnâ€™t get there on your own. Iâ€™m always struck by people who think, well, it must be because I was just so smart. There are a lot of smart people out there. It must be because I worked harder than everybody else. Let me tell you something — there are a whole bunch of hardworking people out there. If you were successful, somebody along the line gave you some help. There was a great teacher somewhere in your life. Somebody helped to create this unbelievable American system that we have that allowed you to thrive. Somebody invested in roads and bridges. If youâ€™ve got a business — you didnâ€™t build that. Somebody else made that happen. The Internet didnâ€™t get invented on its own. Government research created the Internet so that all the companies could make money off the Internet.

Media Matters now claims I took the President out of context and the President really was only talking about roads and bridges. But that’s not what the President was talking about. Examine both paragraphs of his speech and he really was parroting grade school Marxism.

By the way, the President and Media Matters must be stupid if he really was just talking about infrastructure. Why? Because infrastructure is paid for with the gas tax. The more gas you use, the more you pay in taxes. So business owners are already paying their fair share there.

Now, the President may be ignorant about job creation, but he’s not a stupid guy.

That’s why Media Matters and the Democrats are now intentionally taking the President out of context. Because, in full context, the President was saying that the more successful you are, the more you owe to the government because of your success. And only people who embrace Marxist originated economic philosophies think that.

That the President, Democrats, and Media Matters are scrambling to distort what Barack Obama actually said and meant is a strong signal for Team Romney and the GOP that they should put a spotlight on this and attack. John Sununu was right. Barack Obama really is woefully ignorant about the American way of job creation. He’s all ivory tower academic.

By the way, the most interesting part of this whole business is how much people are now willing to accept that President Obama and his economics teams lean more toward Marx and less toward Adam Smith.