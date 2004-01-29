I like you -- I really do. I like the fact that you do what you say and say what you do. I like the fact that you'd rather be clearing brush on your ranch than hanging out with Hollywood types. I like the fact that you are a man of faith. I like the fact that you have tried to appoint conservatives to the federal bench.

Mr. President, I don't like the way you are managing my tax dollars. I voted for you because I thought you were both a fiscal conservative and social conservative. I didn't realize that you were a social conservative who uses government money to advance social conservative causes -- I can do that myself.

Now comes word that you want to increase the National Endowment for the Arts. This is the group that sponsored a depiction of Christ, while on the cross, in a jar of urine. This is the group that assisted the development of a portrait of the Virgin Mary made of feces. Have you lost your mind, your faith, or both?

Mr. President, I'm having to repent. I pray that God will forgive me for wanting Karl Rove to go to jail over this Valerie Plame affair. I really think that if he were in jail and out of the White House you'd get more conservative.

Sir, I want to vote for you. The Democrats are giving me lots of reasons to vote for you. But, you are giving me lots of reasons to not vote for you.

Right now, I intend to vote for you. I realize that you staff your administration with Republicans who tend to be more conservative than the Democrats who would staff a Democrat administration. But sir, you set the agenda. A conservative can only do so much when his boss is spending like a socialist.

Mr. Bush, you are losing your base. You haven't lost me. If you keep it up, you will.

Kind regards, Erick Erickson