I feel sorry for the Brazilian man who was killed by London police, but I do say I'm having a hard time blaming the police. The man was exiting a house that was under surveillance, he was inappropriately dressed for the season, and he had several other characteristics that made him suspicious.

Sure, the police were uptight and had adrenaline pumping, but they are doing the best they can and they should not be forced to second guess themselves every time. It is a lose-lose situation. If they had cornered the guy and he had been a terrorist, who knows how many would have died if he blew himself up.

It is tragic, but it is life in these unfortunate times.