That lefties are accusing the new pope of handing over lefties to the right wing junta for execution makes me adore the new pope. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 13, 2013 I put that tweet up earlier today. Suddenly I’m being accused of supporting death squads, dropping people from helicopters to kill them, and many people who support killing kids in the womb are accusing | Read More »