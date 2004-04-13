Her brother was the captain of the plane that hit the Pentagon.

She is on Larry King being asked if she is angry with the President for not admitting mistakes. She goes on a diatribe against Jamie Gorelick for setting up the obstacles that prevented the capture of her brother's killers.

She says that at least Bush is willing to go forward and chance mistakes. Clinton was scared to act because he was scared to make mistakes.

She said she was angry at the President for trying to get him to admit mistakes and ignoring the successes and advances against the terrorists.

Good for her.