Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Lynne Fulwood
I know the indictment against Letitia James is politically motivated. But you know what? I don't care. It's about time the Republicans started fighting back and using the same methods (legal ones) that the Democrats use. Do I want to see it continue? Not sure. There comes a point when you do what you do and then you move on. The only other thing that would be justice would be Fani Willis being indicted for misuse of public funds and lying under oath. But she was reelected so obviously people in Fulton County don't care how corrupt their leaders are.

Mark Malcolm
Letitia James: You are not wrong, Erick...but I don't care. James tweeted during her politically motivated case no one is above the law and people who game the system should be prosecuted...exactly what is happening to her, so, I'm okay with it. I understand you think we should take the high road on this one. I agree with that, but I'm also fine with letting Trump swing this stick against the people who swung it against him. The nice thing about Trump doing it is that it is Trump doing it. He is not your standard GOP politician. As you have said on your show countless times, he defies conventional political wisdom over and over, and wins. So, let's let him be vindictive and when he is gone, return to decorum hoping the Left learned their lesson.

RFK Jr.: LOL, yes, thirty feet above the runway. Certainly. Well done.

Jay Jones: No one should be surprised that the Left is ignoring his faults. He's one of them. He only got caught saying what they all believe anyway. They can't bring it up because A) they agree with him, and B) their lack of integrity means they might slip up and confirm what we only suspect (we know actually but we should allow them their fantasy).

Bari Weiss: I hope she can return CBS to objectivity. I suspect she'll be driven from the public square for daring to want to actually be honest about the other side. I suspect she and I would disagree politically, but I actually can't tell what she believes based on her reporting. If she does what she claims to want to do, I'm willing to add CBS back into the rotation instead of treating them as a Goring-esque propaganda arm of the DNC. Only time will tell.

Praying for you Radioman. Be safe. God bless and Godspeed.

