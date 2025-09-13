Going to church on Sunday is a decision to make today.

After the events of last week, maybe if you don’t have a church community you might want to think today about going tomorrow to find one.

A common thread in our society right now is young men getting radicalized online on the left and right. They have unplugged from society around them for an online society that often radicalizes them.

Whether you’re single, have kids, or even not sure if you believe, after this past week, tomorrow would be a great time to go find a church. I can’t put every single one in, but here are some helpful church finders.

My denomination is the Presbyterian Church in America. You can use our church locator right here.

Southern Baptists

Methodists

Lutherans

Catholics

Orthodox

If those of you who are subscribers are not one of those denominations or branches of the church, feel free to add your own denomination’s church locator in the comments.

Those of you who haven’t been to church, don’t worry about dressing up. Just show up. Walking through the door is far more important and one of the most important decisions you can make right now.