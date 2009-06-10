This is really the most disingenuous thing I have ever heard of. Taxing people's property and calling it a "user fee."

I think the Republican legislators in this state should pass a law defining a rain tax or, if you will, an impervious surface tax as a tax. Government bureaucrats with judicial acquiescence have decided that if the tax is for a specific service of government exclusively, it can be called a user fee.

That may help the government bureaucrat sleep well at night, but it is still a tax.

Unlike my water bill, which goes up or down based on whether or not I use my water, this rain tax does not go up or down based on whether or not it rains. It only goes up or down if I add value to or take value away from my property.

And that, I think, is one of the nuggets for a good definition of a tax. Here is my draft suggestion that I hope some legislator reading this will work to enact as law:

Any monetary charge imposed by the state, county, or municipal governments or entities whose existence are derived therefrom that a citizen is unable to alter through his own actions except by adding value to or subtracting value from the citizen's real or personal property must be called a tax.

You know, I understand that taxes must be raised in some cases at the local level to pay for infrastructure like sewer system and storm water system. I am not opposed to paying for those.

What I am opposed to is government bureaucrats trying to obfuscate what is going on and telling elected officials that they need to act quick before "businesses and churches find out".