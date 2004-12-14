I am hacking into Erick's site to respond to a New York Times article that he mentioned this morning. I just cannot let this go without further analysis. Anyway, here it is:

This reminds me of when Bush snuck off to Baghdad for Thanksgiving, and some editors complained that by keeping it secret, saying "they found aspects of the White House strategy to be deceptive, excessively secretive and disruptive of the relationship between writer and editor." Get this:

Pentagon Weighs Use of Deception in a Broad Arena

The Pentagon is engaged in bitter, high-level debate over how far it can and should go in managing or manipulating information to influence opinion abroad, senior Defense Department civilians and military officers say.

Such missions, if approved, could take the deceptive techniques endorsed for use on the battlefield to confuse an adversary and adopt them for covert propaganda campaigns aimed at neutral and even allied nations.

Critics of the proposals say such deceptive missions could shatter the Pentagon's credibility, leaving the American public and a world audience skeptical of anything the Defense Department and military say - a repeat of the credibility gap that roiled America during the Vietnam War.

What a bunch of self-important nonsense. Since when is the New York Times anything other than skeptical of what comes out of the Pentagon? And, the Vietnam analogy, that old gray rag's favortie standby, fails on its face. Then, the deceptions were aimed at the American people. Today, they are aimed at the scum our fine men and women are fighting in order for our people to have a tactical advantage. This is no small difference.

Interestingly, no where in the article do they deem to mention the deception they are upset about. The Pentagon let it out that the offensive in Fallujah was about to begin, which was not true. The purpose of that falsehood was for our military to track the scum and see what they do, so that when we did go in, we had more of an advantage. They fail to mention that because any reader that cares about our people first, like me, would see no problem in what the Pentagon did.

[Cross-posted at Tomfoolery of the Highest Order]