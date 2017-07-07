"Democracy Dies in the Darkness" reads the Washington Post's motto. They brought it back out after Donald Trump was elected President. It featured prominently on their website yesterday above a video showing President Trump shaking hands with the First Lady of Poland. The headline, should you choose not to watch the video, noted that the First Lady of Poland snubbed President Trump by refusing to shake his hand. Who are you going to believe, the headline writer or video of the actual event?

One of CNN's reporters complained that the president had the audacity to take questions in Poland from a reporter who had applied for a job with the Trump Administration. Please pay no attention to the actual number of reporters who went to work for Barack Obama and those who did not but chose to carry his water for him.

After the election, the media pushed out the story that Russia had stolen the election for President Trump. One newspaper claimed Russia had hacked the American power grid. That story had to be retracted. On February 14, 2017, the New York Times ran a story claiming "[p]hone records and intercepted calls show that members of Donald J. Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and other Trump associates had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election, according to four current and former American officials." James Comey, testifying under oath before the United States Senate, said that story was not true.

Updated: Fri Jul 07, 2017