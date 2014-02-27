Here again is another example of media bias. Very few have bothered to report on Alex Sink, the Democrats’ nominee for Congress in Florida, saying what she said.

In explaining the need for immigration reform, Alex Sink â€”Â a seasoned political veteran mind you â€” actually said we need more immigrants to clean hotel rooms and landscape yards.

If a Republican said this, the press corps would be denouncing the candidate as a racist. But they’ve chosen to give Alex Sink a pass. Instead of giving us your tired and poor yearning to breath free, Alex Sink wants immigrants to breathe toilet bowl cleaner and Miracle Gro.

Classy.

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