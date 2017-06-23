This past week, after spending $30 million, Democrats lost their fourth special election since Donald Trump became president. So convinced are Democrats that the president is toxic, they failed to realize that in many parts of the country they are toxic.

For perspective, in November last year, the Democrat challenger to Congressman Tom Price received 38.3 percent of the popular vote in the sixth congressional district of Georgia. Jon Ossoff only improved that by 10 percent with $30 million. Democrats may say the race should not have been that close, but the reality is spending that much money to drive out 100 percent of Democrats plus some anti-Trump Republicans cost them $30 million they now cannot spend elsewhere. And they still lost. Any reasonable person should have been able to look objectively at the data and see that district was a Republican district.

Not only did the Democrats waste all that money, but they did so with a candidate who did not live in the district and who campaigned like a moderate Republican. He did not run on the so-called "living wage" or on universal healthcare for all or even impeaching the president. He ran sounding like a corporate CEO. He wanted to inspire technology investment, work across the aisle, and find bipartisan solutions. He would not even take a position on voting for Nancy Pelosi for Speaker. But the GOP still successful tied Ossoff to Pelosi. While polling showed President Trump is not necessarily liked in that district, Pelosi is downright despised. Much of the left, however, believes Ossoff's loss means the party should go aggressively leftwing.

Updated: Fri Jun 23, 2017