Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Bill Russo's avatar
Bill Russo
7m

What a wonderful thing for our country if this article would be shared with the readers of the New York Times and Washington Post as a guest editorial. Unfortunately, I will not hold my breath, as those two former sources of information are part of the Democratic demolition team.

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John Downey's avatar
John Downey
4m

Great article! It is much needed light shined on a manifesto shrouded in doublespeak. Agree that it should be shared far and wide.

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