The third assassin’s bullet had barely cooled before Kamala Harris stepped to a microphone and announced that Democrats must fight “fire with fire.” She did not mean the men with rifles. She meant the constitutional architecture of the United States — the Senate, the Electoral College, the Supreme Court, the boundaries of the fifty states themselves — all of which, in her telling, have conspired to deny her party the permanent governing majority it deserves.

The list she rolled out was breathtaking in scope. Multi-member congressional districts to dissolve the coalitions that have repeatedly delivered Republican majorities. Abolition of the Electoral College, because a system that has functioned for two and a half centuries is suddenly an intolerable affront. Packing the Supreme Court, an idea Franklin Roosevelt could not get past his own party in 1937, but which now rolls off the tongue of a former vice president like a a cackle. Statehood for the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, conveniently producing four new senators of a particular partisan persuasion. Congressman Ro Khanna of California chimed in with his own demand to expand the Court, lest the justices keep handing down rulings the left finds inconvenient. Other Democrats have demanded an end to ICE to protect illegal immigrants whose numbers pad the census in otherwise declining blue states and, consequently, the representation of Democrats in Congress and in the Electoral College.

Notice what is absent from this agenda. There is no argument. There is no attempt to persuade a single voter in Erie, Pennsylvania, or Maricopa County, Arizona, that Democratic policies will make their lives better. There is no acknowledgment that the party lost the popular vote, the Electoral College, the Senate, and the House because tens of millions of Americans looked at what was on offer and said no. There is only the assumption that the no itself was illegitimate — that any system producing such a verdict must be rigged, racist, broken, and ripe for demolition.

This is the endpoint of a long ideological journey, and it is worth tracing how Democrats got here. Sometime over the last two decades, the party absorbed the assumptions of postmodern critical theory so thoroughly that its leaders speak the dialect fluently without quite realizing they are doing it. In that framework, institutions are not neutral; they are vessels of power. Power flows along axes of identity. Victimhood is not a misfortune to be remedied but a moral status to be claimed, because the victim alone possesses the authority to indict the system. To disagree with the victim is to participate in the oppression. To outvote the victim is to perpetrate the oppression structurally. There is no truth. There is only a relativity controlled by an angry progressive mob that, every day, can change in ways to put someone or some group on the inside suddenly outside and cancellable. Right now, it is the working class and Jews who find themselves on the outside.

Once you accept those premises, the rest follows with cold logic. Democrats are not merely correct; they are righteous. Their opponents are not merely wrong; they are agents of an unjust order. Elections that produce the wrong outcome are not democratic exercises; they are assaults on democracy. Supreme Court rulings they dislike are not the considered work of jurists; they are illegitimate exercises of stolen power. The Constitution itself, drafted by men whose moral failings are now the only thing about them worth remembering, is a relic to be worked around or, where possible, rewritten.

The irony arrives, as it usually does, in the details. Last month, the Supreme Court handed down Louisiana v. Callais, a decision touching on the use of race in drawing congressional districts. Democratic officeholders, civil rights groups, and a chorus of cable commentators erupted in the now-ritualized denunciation. This was an attack on black voting power, a gutting of the Voting Rights Act, and a return to Jim Crow (5.0 now?). And yet the actual position of the Democratic Party, as revealed by its own internal debates and by the redistricting fights it picks in state after state, is that majority-black districts have become an obstacle to maximizing Democratic seats. Packing black voters into a single district concentrates a reliable Democratic constituency where it cannot help the party elsewhere. The technically efficient move, the one Democratic mapmakers increasingly prefer, is to dilute those districts and spread black voters across several, producing more winnable seats for the party even as it diminishes the chance that any one of them sends a black representative to Washington.

So the party screams racism while pursuing the very outcome it screams about. The contradiction does not embarrass anyone involved because, in the critical-theory framework, contradiction is not a failure of argument. It is a tactical resource. Whatever serves the cause is righteous. Whatever opposes the cause is racism. The words have ceased to describe the world and have become tools for sorting friend from enemy.

What all of this reveals — and what Harris’s “fire with fire” speech made unusually explicit — is that the modern Democratic Party has given up on persuasion. It has stopped trying to convince the country and started trying to engineer the country. If the voters will not deliver the right result, the rules must be changed until they do. If the Court will not deliver the right result, the Court must be expanded until it does. If the states will not deliver the right result, new states must be invented. If a particular law enforcement agency keeps enforcing laws the activist class dislikes, the agency must be abolished, and the laws retired and criminals protected.

The thread tying it all together is the conviction, sincerely held by a great many Democrats, that the United States is systemically racist — that its founding was illegitimate, its institutions are tainted, its majorities are suspect. From that premise, breaking the system is not vandalism. It is reparation. The country has no claim on their loyalty that supersedes their claim on it. They would rather break America than risk losing an election within it.

This is the project now operating in the open. The voters who still believe the United States is a country worth preserving — flawed, imperfect, but ours and worth the labor of persuasion — should understand what they are being asked to vote against next time. Not a policy agenda. A demolition plan.