Thus ends the campaign of “Abortion Barbie” Wendy Davis. I told the Democrats they couldn’t run a gubernatorial campaign in Texas on pink shoes and children ripped limb from limb. But the Cult of Moloch is so strong with them, they were convinced their gods would help them.

No more.

Under investigation from the FBI; off the campaign trail for neck surgery; losing women to the white, male Republican; and not getting enough support from south state Hispanic voters, poor old Wendy Davis is collapsing. The Democratic Governors Association chair says winning Texas is not a priority. The money isn’t going to be flowing to Wendy like she thought.

The Davis campaign made a lot of early mistakes, including relying on a bunch of out of state twenty-somethings who hate Texas, the ROTC, shaved arm pits, and wholesomeness. They air dropped yankees into Texas, pissed off the Texas press, and behaved in rather staggeringly un-Texas like fashion (“where is the pulled pork barbecue,” is a party foul even in Austin).

A barrage of ludicrous emails filling up reporters’ inboxes, staffers expressing disdain for things like ROTC that Texans kind of like, and the candidate herself running away from the issue that made and defined her â€” abortion â€” mired her campaign in the suck of mud.

The tone deafness of her Battleground Texas crew, whose fundraising dollars she counted as her own, but from whose statements she tried to distance herself, did her no favors either. Battleground Texas is just an operation of angry young feminists from up north and beta males intent on making Texas safe for trial lawyers, ripping up children, and hipsters. These efforts have not worked to make Davis any more appealing than the flannel plaid button downs, Che hats, and skinny jeans with coat hanger earrings of her door to door salesmen.

The kids and Wendy offended the sensibilities of natural allies and proved just how amateurish a group driven by the singled minded desire to rip up children and suck out their brains can be.

And now the Democrats are pulling the plug seven months early. They’re giving Wendy the treatment she’s okay with even into the eighth month. And the best comeback the Davis camp has is that the people pulling the plug are “DC Desk Jockeys,” which are exactly the type of people with which she has stocked her campaign and Battleground Texas. Takes one to know one.

The Cult of Moloch has another body on its altar today. They’ve turned on themselves and the scent of corpse is schadenfreudilicious.

Hey, tell me again how defining her early as “Abortion Barbie” was going to hurt my side!

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