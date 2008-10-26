A couple of weeks ago, Michael Barone wrote

Obama supporters who found the campuses congenial and Obama himself, who has chosen to live all his adult life in university communities, seem to find it entirely natural to suppress speech that they don't like and seem utterly oblivious to claims that this violates the letter and spirit of the First Amendment. In this campaign, we have seen the coming of the Obama thugocracy, suppressing free speech, and we may see its flourishing in the four or eight years ahead.

In Missouri, local Democrat sheriffs and prosecutors have planned to use the state's police power to go after citizens perceived as making false statements about Barack Obama — using the police power to intimidate political opponents.

More troubling, comes a weekend report from the Columbus Dispatch that Obama supporters in government used government computers to access data with which to smear Joe Wurzelbacher a/k/a Joe the Plumber.

Information on Wurzelbacher was accessed by accounts assigned to the office of Ohio Attorney General Nancy H. Rogers, the Cuyahoga County Child Support Enforcement Agency and the Toledo Police Department.

It has not been determined who checked on Wurzelbacher, or why. Direct access to driver's license and vehicle registration information from BMV computers is restricted to legitimate law enforcement and government business.

We have one case of Obama supporters threatening to use the powers of the state to prosecute Obama's political opponents and another case of Obama supporters actually abusing the powers of the state to target and smear a guy who was, in reality, an innocent bystander — a man who Obama went to randomly for a photo-op. The guy just happened to do the equivalent of the child in "The Emperor Has No Clothes." In the fairy tale, the kid and his family were not hounded and smeared by the king. In reality though, Joe the Plumber was.

This is what third world despots in African Kleptocracies do. This is not what we do, or are supposed to do, in the United States of America.