Democrats like to call Republicans "hypocrites." Well, I guess we can call Harry Reid one too.

Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid will not return campaign contributions he received during the past five years from lobbyists and clients associated with Jack Abramoff, a Reid spokeswoman said Friday.

Federal officials are investigating whether Abramoff, a lobbyist, bilked millions of dollars from Indian gaming tribes.

Reid, D-Nev., and other Democrats have been sharply critical of House Majority Leader Tom DeLay, R-Texas, who has close ties to Abramoff.

About two-thirds of Abramoff-related campaign funds were given to Republicans. But The Washington Post reported that Abramoff also cultivated Democrats, including Reid.