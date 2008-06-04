While I feel a bit of pity, mixed with glee, at the tragic fate of Hillary Clinton, I think the Democrats should be applauded for following the Bible. "A woman should learn in quietness and full submission. I do not permit a woman to teach or to have authority over a man; she must be silent," the Bible teaches in 1 Timothy 2:11-12. Likewise, the next chapter makes clear that overseers, or leaders, should be men, not women.

The Democrats have taken to the Bible.

Of course, in the history of this country, women have always taken it on the chin in favor of not just the man, but the black man. We could not expect the Democrats to defy history.

We would do well to remember that women were on the verge of getting the right to vote before the Civil War, but the war interrupted the movement. Women sat by patiently for the end of the war.

1870 looked promising. The nation had before it the 15th amendment giving all citizens the right to vote. Except the amendment decided to make citizens and voters equal to men only. The women's movement protested and fought, but they were outmaneuvered by an eloquent black man named Frederick Douglass.

And black men won the vote leaving all women out in the cold.

In 1914, things looked very promising. In 1916, Jeannette Rankin of Montana became the first woman elected to the congress. But then war broke out. From 1918 to 1920, women again sat on the sidelines while the men took care of business.

In 1920, women got the right to vote. Fast forward to 2007. Hillary Clinton was set to become the first woman elected President of the United States, finally capping the long struggle for equal rights. Though deeply unpopular with a lot of the country, people were still willing to vote for her for President. Of course, students of the women's movement should have seen it coming, but they didn't.

An eloquent black man came on to the scene and talked people out of a giant leap for womankind. And just as it happened so often in this country, yet again women's hopes have been crushed. I await the feminists new strategy of scrapping affirmative action, except for women.

Ladies, back to the kitchen please. Mr. Obama is hungry.