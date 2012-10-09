Democrats Freak Out About Ohio
The Democrats are in a full on freak out over Ohio. Harry Reid is giving his Super PAC $250,000.00 to run ads attacking Josh Mandel. MoveOn.org is sending out emails rallying its members to support Democrats in Ohio. Now Senator Bennet of Colorado is s...
The Democrats are in a full on freak out over Ohio. Harry Reid is giving his Super PAC $250,000.00 to run ads attacking Josh Mandel. MoveOn.org is sending out emails rallying its members to support Democrats in Ohio. Now Senator Bennet of Colorado is sending out emails to his supporters with the subject line “Buckeye for a day.” In the email, Bennet writes: If special | Read More »