The House Republicans have been passing around the information below. We got a copy of it and wanted to post it for you.

In a nutshell, the Democrats lack enough moderates to pass H.R. 3200 with the government option and if they ditch the government option, the Democrats would lack enough liberals to pass it. Sucks to be them.

Here is what the GOP is circulating:

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NOTE: At least 44 more moderate Members of the Democrat Caucus have gone on the record in opposition to the current health care bill in the House. Likewise, at least 57 liberal Members of the Democrat Caucus have gone on the record saying they will vote against a health care bill without a strong public option. In other words, unless multiple Democrats flip on their stated position on health care, Speaker Pelosi lacks the votes to pass a bill through the House on the strength of Democrat votes alone. How will the President address this intra-party squabbling during his speech tonight? WHIP COUNT 44 Democrats Opposed 1. Rep. Altmire 2. Rep. Adler 3. Rep. Barrow 4. Rep. Boren 5. Rep. Boucher 6. Rep. Boyd 7. Rep. Bright 8. Rep. Carney 9. Rep. Childers 11. Rep. Cleaver 12. Rep. Cooper 13. Rep. Costello 14. Rep. Cuellar 15. Rep. Dahlkamper 16. Rep. Davis 17. Rep. Driehaus 18. Rep. Ellsworth 19. Rep. Gordon 20. Rep. Griffith 21. Rep. Halvorson 22. Rep. Hill 23. Rep. Holden 24. Rep. Kanjorski 25. Rep. Kaptur 26. Rep. F Kratovil 27. Rep. Marshall 28. Rep. Massa 29. Rep. Melancon 30. Rep. McIntyre 31. Rep. Minnick 32. Rep. Murtha 33. Rep. Oberstar 34. Rep. Ortiz 35. Rep. Perriello 36. Rep. Peterson 37. Rep. Polis 38. Rep. Pomeroy 39. Rep. Ross 40. Rep. Shuler 41. Rep. Stupak 42. Rep. Tanner 43. Rep. Taylor 44. Rep. Titus

57 Liberal Democrats to vote no on a bill without a strong public option

On July 31, 2009, the Congressional Progressive Caucus sent a letter to Speaker Pelosi expressing their opposition to a weakening of the public option. The letter on behalf of 57 Progressive Democrats concludes, â€œIn short, this agreement will result in the public, both as insurance purchasers and as taxpayers, paying ever higher rates to insurance companies. We simply cannot vote for such a proposal.â€ The text can be read here (PDF).

1) Rep. Woolsey 2) Rep. Grijalva 3) Rep. Kilpatrick 4) Rep. Nadler 5) Rep. Hare 6) Rep. Roybal-Allard 7) Rep. Ellison 8. Rep. Blumenauer 9) Rep. Watts 10) Rep. Edwards 11) Rep. Olver 12) Rep. Kucinich 13) Rep. Richardson 14) Rep. Waters 15) Rep. Conyers 16) Rep. Chu 17) Rep. Hinchey 18) Rep. Johnson 19) Rep. Watson 20) Rep. Spier 21) Rep. Pascrell 22) Rep. Doggett 23) Rep. Kaptur 24) Rep. Hirono 25) Rep. Filner 26) Rep. Sanchez 27) Rep. Fudge 28) Rep. Lee 29) Rep. Carson 30) Rep. Jackson Lee 31) Rep. Honda 32) Rep. McDermott 33) Rep. Clay 34) Rep. McGovern 35) Rep. Clarke 36) Rep. Massa 37) Rep. Pingree 38) Rep. Jackson, Jr. 39) Rep. Cummings 40) Rep. Thompson 41) Rep. Moore 42) Rep. Payne 43) Rep. Stark 44) Rep. Towns 45) Rep. Brown 46) Rep. Hastings 47) Rep. Valezquez 48) Rep. Gutierrez 49) Rep. Napolitano 50) Rep. Sires 51) Rep. Tierney 52) Rep. Capuano 53) Rep. Fattah 54) Rep. Serrano 55) Rep. Farr 56) Rep. Delahunt 57) Rep. Johnson BACKGROUND:

Rep. John Adler (D-NJ): â€œIsnâ€™t good for America.â€ But dissatisfaction extends beyond Blue Dogs. Rep. Rick Boucher (Va.), a conservative Democrat but not a Blue Dog, says he doesn't like the public option. Rep. John Adler (D-N.J.) told an audience, "The bill that's coming through the House, with or without the public option, isn't good for America." (Mike Soraghan and A.B. Stoddard, â€œDem Split On The Public Option Casts Doubt On Reform Of Healthcare,â€ The Hill, 8/31/09)

Rep. Jason Altmire (D-PA): Voted Against The Health Care Bill In The Education And Labor Committee. â€œTwo key House committees moved along Democratic healthcare legislation on Friday, only days after the bill was introduced. â€¦ The Education and Labor Committee approved their portion of the bill by a 26-22 vote. Democratic Reps. Jared Polis (Colo.), Dina Titus (Nev.) and Jason Altimire (Pa.) voted against the bill.â€ (Michael Oâ€™Brien, â€œHouse Committees Advance Healthcare Overhaul,â€ The Hill, 7/17/09)

Rep. John Barrow (D-GA): â€œI still voted against the bill.â€ Barrow said he does not believe that the changes they made are permanent or adequate.â€œI still voted against the bill, even after we had gotten these amendments passed, not because I didnâ€™t think they made it better, but because I didnâ€™t think they made the bill good enough,â€ he said. (Sandi Van Orden, â€œBarrow Offers Why He Voted Against Health Care Bill,â€ The Effingham Herald, 9/3/09)

Rep. Dan Boren (D-OK): â€œThe House Bill Thatâ€™s Out There, I Canâ€™t Support.â€ â€œSecond District Congressman Dan Boren said Monday that health care reform rests largely on President Barack Obama's willingness to accept bipartisan compromise on the issue. â€˜If health care reform is going to happen it will have to happen in a bipartisan way,â€™ Boren told the Tulsa Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. â€˜It's really up to the president.â€™ Boren, a Democrat, said he is trying to keep an open mind but said, â€˜The House bill that's out there, I can't support.â€™â€ (Tom Gilbert, â€œBoren: Bipartisanship Key To Health Care,â€ Tulsa World, 7/20/09) Rep. Rick Boucher (D-VA): I have a problem with this government option plan," Boucher said. "I'm troubled that the government option plan could become very popular and if it became sufficiently popular it could begin to crowd out the other" private insurance companies. Furthermore, he said, the public option could "financially destabilize" rural hospitals. (Sarah Bruyn Jones, â€œBoucher Unconvinced On 'Government Option' For Health Care,â€ The Roanoke Times, 8/19/09) Rep. Allen Boyd (D-Fla.), who belongs to the moderate Blue Dogs group, said at a town hall meeting yesterday that "the public option is off the table." When asked whether it would be a good idea to "scrap everything" and start the process of reforming health care over, Boyd reportedly said, "I think that is an excellent idea â€¦ we may end up there." Rep. Bobby Bright (D-AL): U.S. Congressman Bobby Bright announced recently he opposes the current draft of United States House of Representatives health care legislation. â€œI am hopeful that when Congress returns in September, the process will be more bipartisan and we will be able to produce something that works for the American people,â€ Bright said. â€œI continue to believe that the current direction of health care reform relies too heavily on taxes on individuals and small businesses, and the overall cost of health care legislation remains too high. Moreover, though changes have been made to how the public option will work, the overall bill does not represent my belief in a free-market approach to health care reform.â€ (â€œBright Questions Health Care Reform,â€ The Southeast Sun, 8/26/09) Rep. Chris Carney (D-PA): â€œI Would Not Vote In Favor Of It At This Point.â€ â€œCarney said he could not support a plan crafted by House Democrats because of the way the plan would impact small- to medium-sized businesses, rural areas and small hospitals. â€˜There is a 1,000-page template out of the House, but it's very fluid and being negotiated as we speak,â€™ Carney said. â€˜There is not unanimous agreement on the initial version. Guys like me - the blue dog Democrats - are firm on our disagreement with certain aspects of the bill.â€™ â€˜As it is now, and realizing it is extremely fluid and changes daily, I would not vote in favor of it at this point,â€™ he said.â€ (David Thompson, â€œCarney: More Time Needed For Proper Health Care Reform,â€ Sun Gazette, 7/24/09) Rep. Travis Childers (D-MS): Would Not Vote for a House Health Care Reform Bill. During a town hall teleconference Tuesday night, Rep. Travis Childers, D-Miss., said "he would not vote for a House health care reform bill in its current form," a Memphis TV station reports. http://www.wreg.com/sns-ap-ms--childers-townhall,0,6705422.story Rep. Travis Childers (D-MS): â€œWe Cannot Support Any Health Care Reform Proposal Unless It Explicitly Excludes Abortion From The Scope Of Any Government-Defined Or Subsidized Health Insurance Plan.â€ â€œWe believe in a culture that supports and respects the right to life and is dedicated to the protection and preservation of families. Therefore, we cannot support any health care reform proposal unless it explicitly excludes abortion from the scope of any government-defined or subsidized health insurance plan. We believe that a government-defined or subsidized health insurance plan, should not be used to fund abortion.â€ (Letter To Speaker Pelosi, 6/25/09) Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO): â€œIâ€™m willing to Push the Reset Button.â€ â€œCleaver willing to start over on health care bill. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver told reporters this morning he's willing to start from scratch on a health care reform bill, as many Republicans have suggested. "I'm willing to push the reset button," Cleaver said, although he appeared skeptical about the prospects for any new legislation from a restart of the process. The Missouri Democrat also said health care reform is "too important" to be passed with only Democratic votes, as White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel has recently suggested. Cleaver also said if health reform isn't passed by year's end, it won't happen. That, he agreed, effectively gives the GOP veto power over any legislation for the next 90 days or so, once Congress returns after Labor Day. (Dave Helling, â€œCleaver Willing To Start Over On Health Care Bill,â€ The Kansas City Star, 8/19/09) Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN): â€œIs Not Good Enough to Earn the Support of Nashville-Area Voters.â€ I want to vote for health-care reform. Every American deserves comprehensive health care. It is a moral imperative. But the House bill, at least as I have closely reviewed the June 19th and later drafts, is not good enough to earn the support of Nashville-area voters. http://www.cooper.house.gov/index.php?option=com_content&task=view&id=278&Itemid=73 Rep. Jerry Costello (D-IL): â€œWe Cannot Support Any Health Care Reform Proposal Unless It Explicitly Excludes Abortion From The Scope Of Any Government-Defined Or Subsidized Health Insurance Plan.â€ â€œWe believe in a culture that supports and respects the right to life and is dedicated to the protection and preservation of families. Therefore, we cannot support any health care reform proposal unless it explicitly excludes abortion from the scope of any government-defined or subsidized health insurance plan. We believe that a government-defined or subsidized health insurance plan, should not be used to fund abortion.â€ (Letter To Speaker Pelosi, 6/25/09) Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX): â€œAm I In Favor Of This Bill As It Is Written? I Am Not.â€ â€œâ€˜We have the more conservative folks and the more liberal folks pushing me both ways,â€™ Cuellar noted. â€˜Do I believe in health care reform? Yes I do. But I also believe in insurance reform. Am I in favor of this bill as it is written? I am not.â€™â€ (Ron Maloney, â€œSomewhat Rowdy Crowd For Cuellar Visit,â€ The Gazette-Enterprise, 7/26/09) Rep. Kathleen Dahlkamper (D-PA): â€œWe Cannot Support Any Health Care Reform Proposal Unless It Explicitly Excludes Abortion From The Scope Of Any Government-Defined Or Subsidized Health Insurance Plan.â€ â€œWe believe in a culture that supports and respects the right to life and is dedicated to the protection and preservation of families. Therefore, we cannot support any health care reform proposal unless it explicitly excludes abortion from the scope of any government-defined or subsidized health insurance plan. We believe that a government-defined or subsidized health insurance plan, should not be used to fund abortion.â€ (Letter To Speaker Pelosi, 6/25/09) Rep. Lincoln Davis (D-TN): â€œWe Cannot Support Any Health Care Reform Proposal Unless It Explicitly Excludes Abortion From The Scope Of Any Government-Defined Or Subsidized Health Insurance Plan.â€ â€œWe believe in a culture that supports and respects the right to life and is dedicated to the protection and preservation of families. Therefore, we cannot support any health care reform proposal unless it explicitly excludes abortion from the scope of any government-defined or subsidized health insurance plan. We believe that a government-defined or subsidized health insurance plan, should not be used to fund abortion.â€ (Letter To Speaker Pelosi, 6/25/09) Rep. Steve Driehaus (D-OH): â€œWe Cannot Support Any Health Care Reform Proposal Unless It Explicitly Excludes Abortion From The Scope Of Any Government-Defined Or Subsidized Health Insurance Plan.â€ â€œWe believe in a culture that supports and respects the right to life and is dedicated to the protection and preservation of families. Therefore, we cannot support any health care reform proposal unless it explicitly excludes abortion from the scope of any government-defined or subsidized health insurance plan. We believe that a government-defined or subsidized health insurance plan, should not be used to fund abortion.â€ (Letter To Speaker Pelosi, 6/25/09) Rep. Brad Ellsworth (D-IN): â€œI Was Not Prepared, Nor Would I Have Voted For, the Proposed Bill on August 6th.â€ â€œIâ€™m really glad we were able to postpone the legislation,â€ Ellsworth said. â€œI was not prepared, nor would I have voted for, the proposed bill on August 6thâ€ when the summer recess began, he said. http://www.tribstar.com/news/local_story_247222034.html Rep. Bart Gordon (D-TN): â€œI Cannot Support The Bill.â€ â€œOn Thursday, Gordon and the other six Blue Dogs on the committee demonstrated their concerns about the bill by reading nearly identical opening statements. â€˜I am thoroughly reviewing the bill. However, as currently written, I cannot support the bill,â€™ Gordon said after the hearing.â€ (Bill Theobald, â€œHealth Bill Faces Fight From Tennessee Blue Dogs,â€ Tennessean, 7/19/09) Rep. Parker Griffith (D-Al): Rep. Parker Griffith, D-Al., who opposes the public health care option, says he needs more details before he can sign off on the co-op notion being floated by the Senate. "It depends on how it's worded and how it's structured," Griffith said Monday, according to the Huntsville Times. http://blogs.abcnews.com/politicalpunch/2009/08/back-in-home-districts-muchwooed-blue-dogs-not-barking-for-health-care-reform-legislation.html Rep. Debbie Halvorson (D-IL) â€œMy message right now is we donâ€™t have a billâ€: While health care proposals are changing by the minute, Halvorson said her primary concern is cost. If the final draft increases the federal deficit, she'll vote against it, even though President Barack Obama's administration repeatedly has said he is "not open to deficit spending. Health reform will be paid for and it will be deficit neutral over 10 years," Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius wrote in submitted testimony to the House Energy and Commerce Committee. "My message right now is we don't have a bill," Halvorson said. "In fact, the moderate Democrats are the ones holding off so we wouldn't have to vote on this before we left. Health care is a big issue, but just because I ran on health care doesn't mean I'm going to vote for a bill that doesn't work and costs too much money. True reform brings costs down. True reform is not what this bill is yet." (Kristen McQueary, â€œDodge In, Halvorson On The Defensive,â€ The Southtown Star, 8/20/09) Rep. Baron Hill (D-IN): â€œSaid This Morning He Would Not Vote For The Health Care Reform Bill In Its Present Form.â€ â€œCongressman Baron Hill said this morning he would not vote for the health care reform bill in its present form, primarily because he believes it lacks effective health care cost controls. â€¦ â€˜There are seven of us blue dogs on the committee opposed to the bill in its present form,â€™ Hill said. â€˜We met the last two days drafting amendments to the bill that address the issue of accountability and cost controls.â€™ Hill said he wants the bill to control costs by shifting the system away from the fee-for-service model, which he says financially rewards doctors and hospitals in direct proportion to the number of procedures they perform. â€˜We need to create a medical system that makes sure the patient comes first instead of a system that rewards doctors for overutilizing services,â€™ he said. â€˜That means getting rid of fee-for-service.â€™â€ (Dann Denny, â€œBaron Hill Wants Health Care Bill Modifications,â€ Herald-Times, 7/16/09) Rep. Tim Holden (D-PA): â€œWe Cannot Support Any Health Care Reform Proposal Unless It Explicitly Excludes Abortion From The Scope Of Any Government-Defined Or Subsidized Health Insurance Plan.â€ â€œWe believe in a culture that supports and respects the right to life and is dedicated to the protection and preservation of families. Therefore, we cannot support any health care reform proposal unless it explicitly excludes abortion from the scope of any government-defined or subsidized health insurance plan. We believe that a government-defined or subsidized health insurance plan, should not be used to fund abortion.â€ (Letter To Speaker Pelosi, 6/25/09) Rep. Paul Kanjorski (D-PA): â€œWe Cannot Support Any Health Care Reform Proposal Unless It Explicitly Excludes Abortion From The Scope Of Any Government-Defined Or Subsidized Health Insurance Plan.â€ â€œWe believe in a culture that supports and respects the right to life and is dedicated to the protection and preservation of families. Therefore, we cannot support any health care reform proposal unless it explicitly excludes abortion from the scope of any government-defined or subsidized health insurance plan. We believe that a government-defined or subsidized health insurance plan, should not be used to fund abortion.â€ (Letter To Speaker Pelosi, 6/25/09) Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH): â€œWe Cannot Support Any Health Care Reform Proposal Unless It Explicitly Excludes Abortion From The Scope Of Any Government-Defined Or Subsidized Health Insurance Plan.â€ â€œWe believe in a culture that supports and respects the right to life and is dedicated to the protection and preservation of families. Therefore, we cannot support any health care reform proposal unless it explicitly excludes abortion from the scope of any government-defined or subsidized health insurance plan. We believe that a government-defined or subsidized health insurance plan, should not be used to fund abortion.â€ (Letter To Speaker Pelosi, 6/25/09) Rep. Frank Kratovil Jr. (D-MD): Opposes current legislation in the House, but remains open to public option. He opposes the measure currently under consideration in the House and will vote against it unless there are significant changes. Among his objections: the price, which would add $239 billion to the deficit over 10 years, according to a preliminary estimate by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. He's also concerned, he says, that the measure is too generous to the poor, at the expense of the middle class, and potentially harmful to rural areas of Maryland, like the Eastern Shore, which already have trouble attracting and keeping doctors. At the same time, Kratovil speaks with evident passion about the need for change. He said in an interview that he "absolutely" would support a more "reasonable" plan, though he acknowledges that he doesn't know how to close the cost gap. Unlike many of his fellow Blue Dogs, he's not against including a public insurance option. He said he would favor one that creates an "equal playing field" and legitimate competition with private insurance companies. "I don't follow the fear that having a public option means the beginning of a single-payer system," he said, sitting in a windowless conference room at his Salisbury district office. (Paul West, â€œA Blue Dog Democrat's View From The Middle,â€ The Baltimore Sun, 8/23/09)

Rep. Jim Marshall (D-GA): â€œAs the Bill Stands Right Now, I Would Have to Vote â€˜No.â€™â€ "As the bill stands right now, I would have to vote 'no' until we get a better handle on the costs. I am adamantly opposed to throwing more money at the current system." http://www.gwinnettdailypost.com/main.asp?SectionID=17&SubSectionID=116&ArticleID=63041&TM=231.214

Rep. Eric Massa (D-NY): â€œBut I Will Not Vote For A Bill That Gets It Wrong, And If I Had To Vote Today For The Current Piece Of Legislation In Front Of Congress, I Would Not Be Able To Support It.â€ â€œU.S. Rep. Eric Massa said if he had to vote today on America's Affordable Health Care Choices Act, he would probably vote against it. â€˜We all know that one in six don't have health insurance. We all know that we pay more per capita for health care than any other nation in the world. These things need to be addressed, and doing nothing, which is what so many want to do, is simply not an option,â€™ said Massa, D-Corning. â€˜But I will not vote for a bill that gets it wrong, and if I had to vote today for the current piece of legislation in front of Congress, I would not be able to support it,â€™ he said Tuesday during his weekly teleconference with the media.â€ (Ray Finger, â€œMassa Wary Of Health Care Reform Bill,â€ Star-Gazette, 7/22/09) Rep. Mike McIntyre (D-NC): I am not convinced that we should have the public option. I know there's been a lot of debate about that, but Iâ€™m not convinced that we should do that, so as it stands now, I would be a no on the public option. With regard to the coops, I think there's room for debate there on how that's done, and Iâ€™m not in favor of just dumping federal money into it, I think that's the essence of his question. http://www.wwaytv3.com/node/17942 Rep. Mike McIntyre (D-NC): â€œWe Cannot Support Any Health Care Reform Proposal Unless It Explicitly Excludes Abortion From The Scope Of Any Government-Defined Or Subsidized Health Insurance Plan.â€ â€œWe believe in a culture that supports and respects the right to life and is dedicated to the protection and preservation of families. Therefore, we cannot support any health care reform proposal unless it explicitly excludes abortion from the scope of any government-defined or subsidized health insurance plan. We believe that a government-defined or subsidized health insurance plan, should not be used to fund abortion.â€ (Letter To Speaker Pelosi, 6/25/09) Rep. Charlie Melancon (D-LA): â€œWe Cannot Support Any Health Care Reform Proposal Unless It Explicitly Excludes Abortion From The Scope Of Any Government-Defined Or Subsidized Health Insurance Plan.â€ â€œWe believe in a culture that supports and respects the right to life and is dedicated to the protection and preservation of families. Therefore, we cannot support any health care reform proposal unless it explicitly excludes abortion from the scope of any government-defined or subsidized health insurance plan. We believe that a government-defined or subsidized health insurance plan, should not be used to fund abortion.â€ (Letter To Speaker Pelosi, 6/25/09) Rep. Walt Minnick (D-ID): Rep. Walt Minnick, D-Id., is described in the Idaho Mountain Express as flatly opposing the Democrats' health care reform bill. "The government should set the rules of the road and then let private business do the work," he said. http://www.mtexpress.com/index2.php?ID=2005127388

Rep. John Murtha (D-PA): â€œWe Cannot Support Any Health Care Reform Proposal Unless It Explicitly Excludes Abortion From The Scope Of Any Government-Defined Or Subsidized Health Insurance Plan.â€ â€œWe believe in a culture that supports and respects the right to life and is dedicated to the protection and preservation of families. Therefore, we cannot support any health care reform proposal unless it explicitly excludes abortion from the scope of any government-defined or subsidized health insurance plan. We believe that a government-defined or subsidized health insurance plan, should not be used to fund abortion.â€ (Letter To Speaker Pelosi, 6/25/09) Rep. James Oberstar (D-MN): â€œWe Cannot Support Any Health Care Reform Proposal Unless It Explicitly Excludes Abortion From The Scope Of Any Government-Defined Or Subsidized Health Insurance Plan.â€ â€œWe believe in a culture that supports and respects the right to life and is dedicated to the protection and preservation of families. Therefore, we cannot support any health care reform proposal unless it explicitly excludes abortion from the scope of any government-defined or subsidized health insurance plan. We believe that a government-defined or subsidized health insurance plan, should not be used to fund abortion.â€ (Letter To Speaker Pelosi, 6/25/09) Rep. Salomon Ortiz (D-TX): â€œWe Cannot Support Any Health Care Reform Proposal Unless It Explicitly Excludes Abortion From The Scope Of Any Government-Defined Or Subsidized Health Insurance Plan.â€ â€œWe believe in a culture that supports and respects the right to life and is dedicated to the protection and preservation of families. Therefore, we cannot support any health care reform proposal unless it explicitly excludes abortion from the scope of any government-defined or subsidized health insurance plan. We believe that a government-defined or subsidized health insurance plan, should not be used to fund abortion.â€ (Letter To Speaker Pelosi, 6/25/09) Rep. Tom Perriello (D-VA): Perriello said he does not currently support any of the three proposals in congress. He said he won't support a program that funds abortions, but he said it's starting to sink in with people that the feds aren't trying to do away with private insurance. "You still hear concerns about it being a public mandate rather than a public option. People are going to be given a wide range of choice between private insurance and maybe, or maybe not, a public option. I think people are starting to understand that," Perriello said. (Brian Damewood, â€œLocals Sound Off Over Health Care,â€ wset.com, 8/18/09) Rep. Collin Peterson (D-MN): I have not found a bill I can support yet. "I'm not here to sell you anything," he said. "I have not found a bill yet that I can support" -- interrupted by applause -- "I am here to listen and to learn. I believe we have problems in our health care system. We are not spending our money wisely, so I believe we have to do something." (Bob von Sternberg, A Kinder, Gentler Town Hall Meeting. The Minnesota Star Tribune 8/15/09)

Rep. Jared Polis (D-CO): Voted Against The Health Care Bill In The Education And Labor Committee. â€œTwo key House committees moved along Democratic healthcare legislation on Friday, only days after the bill was introduced. â€¦ The Education and Labor Committee approved their portion of the bill by a 26-22 vote. Democratic Reps. Jared Polis (Colo.), Dina Titus (Nev.) and Jason Altimire (Pa.) voted against the bill.â€ (Michael Oâ€™Brien, â€œHouse Committees Advance Healthcare Overhaul,â€ The Hill, 7/17/09)

Rep. Earl Pomeroy (D-ND): Voted Against The Health Care Bill In The House Ways And Means Committee. â€œThe House Ways and Means Committee approved legislation early Friday to overhaul the health care system and expand insurance coverage after a marathon session in which Democrats easily turned back Republican efforts to amend the bill. â€¦ In the Ways and Means vote, three Democrats â€” Ron Kind of Wisconsin, Earl Pomeroy of North Dakota and John Tanner of Tennessee â€” joined Republicans in voting against the bill.â€ (Robert Pear, â€œHouse Committee Approves Health Care Bill,â€ The New York Times, 7/17/09)

Rep. Mike Ross (D-AL): "I have been skeptical about the public health insurance option from the beginning and used August to get feedback from you, my constituents," he wrote in a statement his office released publicly. "An overwhelming number of you oppose a government-run health insurance option, and it is your feedback that has led me to oppose the public option as well." http://voices.washingtonpost.com/capitol-briefing/2009/09/blue_dog_ross_comes_out_agains.html Rep. Heath Shuler (D-NC): In the Tarheel State, Rep. Heath Shuler, D-NC, said during a telephone town hall meeting, per the Citizen-Times, "that he opposes the House health care reform legislation because it would increase the deficit, doesn't reduce the overall cost of health care and doesn't do enough to promote people living healthier livesâ€¦ 'I do not support HR3200 at the present time,' Shuler said...emphasizing that the current legislation does not do enough to promote wellness, prevention and disease management. Nor is enough being done to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse in Medicare and Medicaid, he said." http://www.citizen-times.com/apps/pbcs.dll/article?AID=/20090814/NEWS01/908140330/1200 Rep. Bart Stupak (D-MI): â€œI Cannot Support This Bill In Its Current Form.â€ â€œâ€˜I cannot support this bill in its current form,â€™ Democrat Bart Stupak said, adding it did not provide real competition for the insurance industry and could hike costs for consumers.â€ (Kim Dixon, â€œObama Looks For Republican Healthcare Backing,â€ Reuters, 7/16/09) Rep. Stupak (D-MI): â€œYouâ€™ve Got A Broken System. We Are Perpetuating A Broken System.â€ â€œRep. Bart Stupak (D-Mich.) cast himself as one of eight opponents of the bill as written on Energy and Commerce. â€˜You've got a broken system. We are perpetuating a broken system,â€™ Stupak said. â€˜They've got to address our concerns, or the other option is a â€œnoâ€ vote.â€™ He also said opponents might try to block a bill by defeating the House rule on the floor.â€ (Jeffrey Young, â€œHouse Leaders Cheer Healthcare Progress Amid Infighting,â€ The Hill, 7/17/09) Rep. Stupak (D-MI): â€œWhy Would We Give You More Money For A System Thatâ€™s Broken?â€ â€œStupakâ€™s concerns are varied, but they include his desire for a prohibition on federal funding for abortions as part of the public insurance option under consideration, as well as a demand for deeper cost cuts and dealing with regional disparities under Medicare. Fundamentally, the bill does not fix the broken health care system, he said. â€˜Why would we give you more money for a system thatâ€™s broken?â€™ he asked.â€ (Steven T. Dennis, â€œStupak Warns Of Democratic Defections On Health Bill,â€ Roll Call, 7/17/09) Rep. John Tanner (D-TN): Said Rep. John Tanner, D-Tenn., according to the Commercial Appeal, "most reasonable, sensible people realize that we've got some holes in the current delivery system that are resulting in inefficiency, duplication, nonproductive ... provider-to-patient expenditures, and what I've been telling people is we need to figure that out before we start overturning the entire system...I think we need to take a deep breath and go at this thing incrementally." http://www.commercialappeal.com/news/2009/aug/19/tanner-listens-to-care-concern/ Rep. Gene Taylor (D-MS): Rep. Gene Taylor, D-Miss., at a town hall meeting in Moss Point Monday night, said, per the Associated Press, "I would hope that everyone in this room knows by now that I am not going to vote for the health care plan." http://www.clarionledger.com/article/20090819/NEWS/908190330/1002/news01/Taylor-rejects-Obama-plan Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV): Voted Against The Health Care Bill In The Education And Labor Committee. â€œTwo key House committees moved along Democratic healthcare legislation on Friday, only days after the bill was introduced. â€¦ The Education and Labor Committee approved their portion of the bill by a 26-22 vote. Democratic Reps. Jared Polis (Colo.), Dina Titus (Nev.) and Jason Altimire (Pa.) voted against the bill.â€ (Michael Oâ€™Brien, â€œHouse Committees Advance Healthcare Overhaul,â€ The Hill, 7/17/09) Rep. William Lacy Clay (D-MO): Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-St. Louis, is among the unwavering on the public option. In a statement to Political Fix, Clay asserted today that a public insurance plan â€œis the only way to force insurance companies to control costs, treat their customers fairly and spur competition. (Bill Lambrecht, â€œClay: Public Option â€œOnly Wayâ€ To Control Costs, Spur Competition,â€ The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, 8/18/09) Rep. John Conyers (D-MI): It is clear that real reform means injecting real competition into the insurance market to improve affordability and drive down health-care costs. "The centerpiece of this reform is a robust Medicare-like public health insurance plan tied to the Medicare provider system. Like many of my colleagues in both the House and Senate, I will oppose any health-care reform bill that lacks such a plan. (Rep. John Conyers, â€œConyers: Public Option Is A Necessary Component Of Health-Care Reform,â€ Press Release 9/9/09) Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN): Sixty members of the Progressive Caucus have "drawn a line in the sand," saying they will NOT support anything short of reform that includes a public-option health insurance program. The concept of co-ops supplanting the public option plan is not good enough, those signing the letter have said. Ellison, a passionate Obama supporter, admitted following the news conference that he believes it's necessary for the president to again make it clear that the public option plan is the only acceptable solution. "There are a lot of people who think that Obama and [Secretary of Health Kathleen] Sebelius made a tactical mistake by seeming to back off. â€¦ He can't hand it [the public option] away without a political price to pay. That's not a bad thing. He might think he can walk away and say, 'I brought more reform than we've had in 60 years.' But we [in the progressive caucus] are saying, 'That's not enough.' " (Doug Grow, â€œCongressional Progressive Caucus 'Pep Rally' Is Still Pushing Public-Option Health Care Reform,â€ Minnpost.Com 8/20/09)

Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY): "I'd have to think long and hard, I'd have to see if it moved health care forward," New York Rep. Eliot Engel told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "â€¦I think it would be a terrible miscalculation if we didn't have a public option." Engel called nonprofit health cooperatives, or "co-ops" â€” which are being proposed as an alternative â€” "untested," and said that he needs proof that they would help to lower costs. (Lauren Kornreich, â€œHouse Democrat: 'Terrible Miscalculation' To Skip Public Option,â€ CNN.com, 8/18/09) Rep. Chaka Fattah (D-PA): "There is no option when it comes to reforming America's ailing healthcare system. We must do it. And there is no option for inclusion of a public plan. We must have it. Real reform requires real choice. A public option provides consumers a critical alternative to private plan. (Rep. Chaka Fattah, â€œHealthcare: Public Option Mirrors Other Government Insurance Plans,â€ Press Release, 8/21/09) Rep. Phil Hare (D-IL): â€œâ€¦.in recent days there have been some reports that the President may reconsider requiring a strong, robust public option that competes directly with private insurance companies. That would be a mistake. Health care reform without a public option is a like a car without a motor. It may look nice, but it isnâ€™t going anywhere.â€ (Ed Tibbetts, â€œHare To Biden: Donâ€™t Drop Public Option,â€ The Quad City Times, 8/20/09) Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. (D-IL): Jackson held a town hall meeting last night - with CNN cameras present - that he described to King as civil before laying down a marker for his friend, the president. "A hundred and sixty members of Congress have already signed a letter indicating that without a strong public option, from their perspective, including my signature, that this bill is a non-starter," Jackson said. (Steve Rhodes, â€œPrescription For Debate,â€ NBC Chicago.com, 8/20/09) Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA): Liberal Democrats are terrified that he will jettison their Holy Grail, while conservatives fear that a vote for a public option - characterized by opponents as leading to government-run health care - could doom them in tough re-election fights. "This is not a sliver of health care reform, this is essential," said Rep. Barbara Lee, an Oakland Democrat, one of 60-plus House liberals who vow to vote against any plan without a public option. Lee said she hopes Obama will clearly state his support. "This is really a moral imperative," she said. "This is a huge issue." (Carolyn Lochhead, â€œDems Pin Health Reform Hopes On Obama's Speech, The San Francisco Chronicle, 9/8/09) Rep. Jerrod Nadler (D-NY): "We are making clear to the leadership that we insist on a robust public option and our votes won't be there if there isn't a public option," said Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D., N.Y.), a senior member of the House Progressive Caucus. Whether they would actually vote no is unclear. Some working to pass the measure find the threat unpersuasive. The Progressive Caucus has 82 members, enough to defeat a health bill, since virtually all 178 House Republicans are likely to vote no. (Laura Meckler and Naftali Bendavid, â€œLiberals Fear Losing Public-Plan Option,â€ The Wall Street Journal, 7/29/09) Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL): Meanwhile, Jan Schakowsky, a leading progressive Democratic lawmaker, said liberals were not prepared to climb down. â€œI will support nothing short of a robust public health insurance plan upon implementation â€“ no triggers,â€ she said. â€œI believe Congress will pass and the president will sign such a bill.â€ (Edward Luce, â€œObama Seeks To Quell Healthcare Revolt,â€ The Financial Times, 9/3/09) Rep. Peter Stark (D-CA): "Well, the only co-op I know about is when I used to milk cows and we sold the milk to Golden Guernsey. And I think there's only one co-op left," said Stark, who considers the co-op idea a non-starter. "There aren't many of you listening who remember the co-ops of the '30s, which was a - just kind of a Roosevelt outgrowth of rural electric co-ops, phone co-ops." (David Lightman and William Douglas, â€œHealth Care Debate Exposes Regional Rift For Democrats,â€ McClatchy Newspapers, 9/3/09) Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA): Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) agreed with Conyers's ominous analysis and warned that House liberals will not settle for the kind of compromise that might be necessary in the Senate. "You're asking whether or not we will support some other alterative to public option, and I want to be very, very clear," she told MSNBC's Ed Schultz. "We've got to have a public option. I will not vote for anything that doesn't have a public option." (Eric Zimmermann, â€Black Caucus Members: It's Public Option Or Nothing,â€ The Hill 9/9/09)

Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-NY): Reform proponents like Congressman Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.) say he won't have the votes for one that doesn't. "Having a plan that doesn't have a public option is worse than having doing nothing at all," he said. "Leaving the insurance companies in charge of this is kind of like leaving a pyromaniac in charge of the fire department. (Don Dahler, â€œNo Public Option Is A Mistake,â€ wcbstv.com, 8/17/09)

Rep. Lynn Woosley (D-CA): Woolsey said she will vote against any measure that lacks a â€œrobust public optionâ€ based on the Medicare model and intended to compete with private insurance. Without it, health care remains â€œbusiness as usual,â€ Woolsey said by phone from an education conference in Banff, Alberta. â€œItâ€™s not reform without the public option.â€ (Mike Coit, â€œWoolsey, House Liberals Demand 'Public Option' Health Plan,â€ The Press Democrat, 8/18/09)