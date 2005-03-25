I was critical of the Jim Wallis book a while back. But, apparently, the Dems are taking him to heart and Rich Lowry has the details.

The theorist of the new Democratic religious offensive is liberal evangelist Jim Wallis, author of the book God's Politics. Wallis is an over-reacher himself, arguing that biblical verses directly mandate certain public policies. He suggests that a few lines in Isaiah, for instance, mean that we should only cut international trade deals that include the labor and environmental strictures demanded by trade unions. Who knew that four out of five biblical prophets oppose NAFTA?