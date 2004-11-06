Pity the Democrats. Several times in history the Democrats have faced crushing defeat. Each time some brave soul has come forward with advice on message, messanger, and organization. More often than not, that advice has been rejected.

Looks like some prominent types want to continue ignoring trends.

Begin with the facts: A 51-48 percent victory is not a mandate. Even Democrats have talked about their party's being confined to an "enclave." Enclave? Blue America includes the entire Northeast, all of the West Coast but for Alaska and much of the upper Midwest.

If John Kerry had switched a point and a half in the popular vote and roughly 70,000 votes in Ohio, we'd be talking about the Republican "enclave." Rove's strategy has largely confined the GOP to the South and the Mountain West, rural America and the outer suburbs. Two nearly equal sides are engaged today, as they were on Tuesday, in a long-term struggle to make inroads into the other's patch. I guess that means Bill Clinton had no mandate, because he never got more than 50% of the vote I guess that means Jimmy Carter had no mandate or John F. Kennedy had no mandate.

Oh, and when New Mexico and Iowa were fully counted, it was 52-47. I call that a mandate.

Update [2004-11-6 20:53:5 by Erick]: Oh, it gets better. Apparently, Kerry actually won.