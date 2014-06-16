The Department of Veterans Affairs is bogged down in a scandal. That scandal is getting worse. So what does the VA do?

It takes to Twitter to solve the crisis.

Only that crisis is not the scandal. That crisis is the oceans. Seriously. The V.A. wants you to help the oceans heal â€” something Barack Obama said would happen with his election. Just another broken promise. Much like the promise to fix the VA.

Our ocean is under threat. Join people all over the world and make a difference. #OurOcean2014 http://t.co/KJ9qtbd1hl — Veterans Affairs (@DeptVetAffairs) June 16, 2014

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