John Derbyshire describes last night:

If Zell Miller was the tent-show preacher, lighting up the path to salvation, Dick Cheney was the dutiful CEO delivering the annual earnings report. He reminded me of nothing so much as Ted Heath, though when I said this later to Andrew Stuttaford, the only colleague likely to understand what I meant, Andrew said it was the most unspeakably cruel thing he had ever heard anyone say about a good man, and I ought to be ashamed of myself. (Andrew was right, and I am so ashamed. Heath was so charismatically challenged, it used to be said that when he walked into a crowded room, the people all looked at one another and said: "Who was that who just left?")