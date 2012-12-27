Desperate Screams of the Press Clowns
If you ever needed a reminder of how pathetic the cast of clowns who make up the reporters and journalists in the media is, look no further than the David Gregory story and the reaction to it from the press corps. It is a non-story to them. Glenn Thrus...
If you ever needed a reminder of how pathetic the cast of clowns who make up the reporters and journalists in the media is, look no further than the David Gregory story and the reaction to it from the press corps. It is a non-story to them. Glenn Thrush, debating this with me on twitter notes, “The more [you] talk about the fake Gregory story | Read More »