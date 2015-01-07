Destroying a Man Because He Offends You
I really, really hope you will listen to at least the first five minutes of this because you will be made to care, whether you realize it or not. The sidelines shrink daily. The post Destroying a Man Because He Offends You appeared first on RedState.
I really, really hope you will listen to at least the first five minutes of this because you will be made to care, whether you realize it or not. The sidelines shrink daily.
The post Destroying a Man Because He Offends You appeared first on RedState.